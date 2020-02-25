KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge last week explained the prison ranges for a Bullhead City woman charged in the January 2018 murder of two people.
Robin Denise Reid, 51, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping for her alleged role in the January 2018 kidnapping, torture and murders of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho said that for each count of murder, Reid could face natural life in prison or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. If the jury convicts her of lesser charges such as second-degree murder, manslaughter or negligent homicide, the prison sentence would be less.
If convicted of both kidnapping charges, Reid could fce from seven to 21 years for each charge. The sentences could run consecutively to each other, Camacho said.
Reid’s attorney, Ken Sheffield, proposed that his client plead guilty to aggravated assault and be sentenced to a maximum of 2 3/4 years in prison or plead guilty to attempted kidnapping and face a maximum 2 1/2-year prison sentence.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley rejected that offer, arguing that Reid was the adult in the room and that she was involved in the kidnapping of her friends that led to their deaths.
Ashley said there is no plea offer on the table. Reid previously rejected an offer where she would have pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping and be sentenced to six years in prison. Reid also refused to testify against her codefendants.
After meeting with both attorneys and Reid separately without the public attending, Camacho said both sides are on opposite ends of the spectrum and the case likely would go to trial.
Sheffield said afterward that Reid feels bad for the victims’ families but that she is looking forward to proving her innocence at trial. He also said that the facts prove Reid’s innocence and the prosecutor is focused only on a conviction.
Reid’s estimated two-week trial is set to begin May 18 with a pretrial hearing set for April 23. She is in held in custody on a $7.5 million bond.
Reid’s codefendant, Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, accepted a deal Friday in which she pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Another count of first-degree murder and kidnapping, along with two counts of abandonment of a dead body, were dismissed under the agreement.
Reid’s three other codefendants, Lucas Wayne Shankles, Jose Eduardo Vizcara and Francisco Javier Romero Jr., already had taken plea agreements. Shankles was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Romero sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years.
On Jan. 10, 2018, Ward and Carter were tortured at a Bullhead City house then driven at gunpoint in an SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times, while Romero shot Carter.
