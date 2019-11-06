KINGMAN — A December trial date for a Nevada man charged with terrorism for allegedly blocking a highway near Hoover Dam was postponed Monday until March.
Matthew Phillip Wright, 31, of Henderson, is charged with terrorism, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and two counts of misconduct involving weapons. He is being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.
With other trials scheduled for the same day, Wright’s attorney, Michael Denea, of Phoenix, didn’t object to continuing the trial. He also requested a settlement conference where details of a plea agreement would be explained.
Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. sent the case to Presiding Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle to assign the case temporally to another judge for the settlement conference.
Sipe also postponed Wright’s trial to March 17 with a pre-trial hearing now set for Feb. 24. With Denea entering a denial, Sipe also added an allegation of aggravating factors to the indictment including the emotional harm to the victims.
Wright is accused of blocking traffic June 15, 2018, on the southbound lanes of Highway 93 with his truck on the Mike O’Callaghan/Pat Tillman Bridge over the Colorado River at Hoover Dam.
Wright later drove the truck south on Highway 93 into Arizona and, avoiding a road block, drove onto an unpaved road. The truck finally stopped on the dirt road and Wright was arrested without further incident.
A detective previously testified that there were four weapons in the truck including an AR-15, a Glock pistol and five or six magazines of 0.223-caliber ammunition. Each magazine held about 30 rounds.
Wright faces natural life in prison, life in prison with a chance of parole after 25 years or 10 to 25 years in prison if he is convicted of the terrorism charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.