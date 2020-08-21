KINGMAN — The first of three trials was set Thursday for a Bullhead City man charged with nine felonies including allegedly swindling a woman out of her gold wedding rings.
David Lee Collins, 53, is charged in one case with fraudulent schemes, theft and trafficking in stolen property. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Collins also is charged in a second case with fraudulent schemes and two counts of forgery. He is charged in a third case with fraudulent schemes, theft and criminal impersonation.
After Collins’ attorney asked the judge to set a trial since both sides were too far apart, Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho set the trial for one of the three cases for Nov. 13 with a pre-trial conference set for Oct. 22. The attorneys will decide at the pre-trial hearing which case will go first.
A woman told Bullhead City police Feb. 21 that Collins came to her home and offered to sell her a Hyundai Elantra. The victim said she didn’t have the money to buy a car, according to police.
Collins offered to sell her car in exchange for her gold wedding rings, which she agreed. Collins said he would return with the car but he claimed the car was towed away. Collins allegedly pawned the rings.
The next day, he asked the victim to meet him at her bank to cash a check for him. The victim cashed the check for $920 and reportedly gave the money to Collins. The check was reportedly fraudulent and she lost the money, police reported.
In August 2009, Collins was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for stalking and failure to comply with sex offender registration for attacking two underage girls in early January and March 2008 in Bullhead City. Collins was living at the time in Davis Camp.
In July 2012, the Arizona appellate court overturned his sentence and a judge resentenced Collins to prison in September 2012. He was released from custody in June 2018, court records show.
