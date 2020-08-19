KINGMAN — A judge set a trial date for a Kingman man charged with an allege knife attack in Bullhead City in March.
Ryan William Shean, 31, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in custody on a $2 million bond.
Shean’s attorney, Ron Gilleo, said there are still interviews to conduct but asked the judge to set a trial date.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert set Shean’s trial to begin Dec. 15 with a pre-trial hearing set for Nov. 16. Both attorneys expect the trial to last three to four days.
Around 2:30 a.m. March 27, Bullhead City police officers were called to a fight involving a knife and a gun outside a home on Mobile Lane in Bullhead City. Shean allegedly came up behind a 24-year-old man, put him in a chokehold and stabbed him five times in the abdomen.
The victim was later taken to a Las Vegas hospital where he was treated and released. Witnesses reportedly broke up the fight and as the suspect ran away, the victim fired a shot. No other injuries were reported.
Kingman police officers spotted Shean getting into the passenger side of a car May 14, which exited a Kingman motel and headed eastbound on Andy Devine Avenue. The driver refused to stop after an attempted traffic stop and headed back into the motel parking lot.
Officers saw the driver throw a baggie of illegal drugs out of the car window. The driver drove the car behind the motel when Shean and the driver fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Shean was arrested.
Detectives seized the baggies of drugs containing a half ounce of methamphetamine and three-quarters of an ounce of heroin with a street value of about $4,000, the Kingman Police Department reported.
Shean previously served four years in prison for aggravated assault for a November 2013 incident. He was sentenced in February 2015 and released in February 2019, court records show.
