PINETOP-LAKESIDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities said a tribal police officer and a suspect were killed Monday in eastern Arizona after the officer responded to reports of gunfire near a casino.
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the White Mountain Apache Tribe officer was called to the area near the tribe's Hon-Dah Resort-Casino south of Pinetop-Lakeside and located a suspect.
The officer and the suspect engaged in what was described as a "violent" physical altercation and the officer was shot. A second officer then arrived and shot the male suspect.
The suspect and the officer were taken to a hospital where both died. The officer was identified by a tribal councilman as David Kellywood, 26.
"David was a fine officer and genuine man of character," Councilman Jerold Altaha wrote in a Facebook post. "His loyalty and devotion to the public safety of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation will always be remembered."
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags lowered to half-staff today to honor Kellywood, who joined the department nine months ago and was a member of the tribe.
The sheriff's office said the FBI was leading the investigation into the shooting. Pinetop-Lakeside is about 180 miles east of Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.