Layla Moss, 11⁄2 years old, selects a treat Thursday morning during the annual Tiny T-birds trick-or-treating procession at Mohave High School. The MHS FCCLA chapter organizes the event each year, Tiny T-birds director Michele Leyendecker said. Counting current preschoolers and some siblings, about 40 children, many accompanied by parents, journeyed from the childcare center to the cafeteria, gym and other campus spots.