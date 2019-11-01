BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School campus became a sort of candy land Thursday morning.
Classrooms across the campus became stops on a trick-or-treating tour by Tiny T-birds from the MHS childcare center.
Many of the young superheroes, animals and princesses were joined by their parents and siblings.
Tiny T-birds director Michele Leyendecker said that the trek was organized by students in the MHS Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter. They arranged with teachers to get the candy distributed, planned the route, and designed their own costumes — capes designating them as “Super Leaders.”
Leyendecker said the students had to collaborate, use their written and verbal communications skills and take charge of the event.
“They also have to problem-solve when things come up,” she said. “As is inevitable when you’re working with (children age) 0 to 5.”
The trick-or-treating tour is an institution at Mohave.
“They’ve been doing it since before I got here,” Leyendecker said. “And this is my 13th Halloween.”
The event has come full circle: two FCCLA officers, Alexandria Bare and Hannah Leyendecker, are former Tiny T-birds who went on the trip as preschoolers roughly 10 years ago.
Some of the parents dressed up alongside their children; Leyendecker said it’s a great way for families to show off their creativity together.
She said the event builds school and community pride, and is a safe alternative to nighttime trick-or-treating.
“A lot of parents say ‘this is the only way we trick-or-treat,’ ” Leyendecker said, noting that small children tend to be “in better moods” earlier in the day.
The FCCLA students are learning about child development and best teaching practices, Leyendecker said. They are preparing for entry into a wide variety of careers related to children. She said about 90 students are enrolled in the early childhood education program.
As the Tiny T-birds made their way around the campus, they found many MHS students handing out candy. They seemed to be enjoying the day as much as the younger children.
“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” one choir student remarked.
Two schools that share the former Coyote Canyon Elementary School campus engaged in a similar event, with CRUHSD Academy students passing out treats to children from the Bullhead City Elementary School District preschool.
