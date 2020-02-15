FORT MOHAVE — To thank all of its patients, TriState Pain Institute marked Valentine’s Day with a patient appreciation event Friday.
“If it wasn’t for our patients, I wouldn’t have a job,” said Dr. Benjamin Venger. “We appreciate that our patients have the confidence in us,” said Venger.
Providing the cookies and tea for the patient appreciation day was Mohave High School’s Ms. Becca’s Cool Beans, a life skills job training and life-changing program within MHS’ special education department.
“This program at Mohave High School gives life skills training and the students receive their food handing card,” said Deanna Acosta, assistant athletic director at MHS.
Acosta said that the program, Ms. Becca’s Cool Beans, started in memory of her daughter whom she lost in 2018.
However, before the idea of Ms. Becca’s Cool Beans was started, Acosta was trying to see if a scholarship could be started in her daughter’s name.
“I was at a meeting for the Sara Hargrove Scholarship discussing my desire to make the same in our girl’s name,” said Acosta in a written statement about the history of Ms. Becca’s Cool Beans. “But then it hit me, we have an amazing scholarship already named after an amazing teacher with passion. Getting this scholarship funded has wanted over the years, how can we do both?”
That was the question that Acosta was asking herself and after thinking about it she came up with the idea of Ms. Becca’s Cool Beans.
“My desire was to have a weekly coffee cart. We had approval, however, we still needed some items to make this complete.”
Acosta said that they made a Facebook page and created three wish lists on Amazon and after a couple of hours later, they had every single item that they needed.
“The plan was that our staff wishing to order will donate into the Sara Hargrove Scholarship, they will receive a ticket back to pay for their order and enable us to achieve both goals,” said Acosta. “Our students cook once a week, learn order taking, face to face interactions and true life skills.”
Acosta said that the Sara Hargrove Scholarship has raised around $4,300 a year.
“Through the program, we are developing their (students) social skills and teaching them the business of coffee and valuable work experience,” said Linette Cordell.
