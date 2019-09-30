MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Narda soaked the resort city of Mazatlan with sheets of driven rain and whipped palm trees with its strong winds Monday, swamping streets and causing some seemingly minor property damage after passing over Puerto Vallarta, another popular beach destination.
Government agencies and local media posted images online of workers clearing refuse, apparently from signs or rooftops, as well as downed trees and power lines and shattered shopfront windows.
The storm was crawling up Mexico’s west coast on a forecast track parallel to the shore. Narda previously had been downgraded to a tropical depression after moving over land Sunday, but it regained tropical storm strength after passing back over water.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Narda’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 50 mph, and its center was about 65 miles west of Culiacan in the early evening.
It was heading northwest over the Gulf of California at 20 mph, and continuing to dump heavy rains and cause flooding in northwestern Mexico, the center said.
Classes were canceled as a precaution in Sinaloa state, which is home to Mazatlan, and some flights to and from the city were suspended.
The Hurricane Center said Narda could dump an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain along the coast in Sinaloa and Nayarit, with isolated totals of 10 to 15 inches. Significant rainfall also was expected in the states of Chihuahua, Durango, Sonora and Baja California Sur.
Authorities reported flooded roads and rivers, and the storm also toppled trees and billboards and washed out some roads earlier in the southwestern state of Guerrero. Local media reported that a 26-year-old man died while trying to cross a river in San Pedro Mixtepec, Oaxaca state.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Category 2 Hurricane Lorenzo remained on course toward the Azores, a Portuguese island chain, where authorities issued a hurricane warning for central and western islands and a tropical storm warning for two eastern ones.
According to the current forecast, Lorenzo’s center could pass near the Azores by early Wednesday.
The Hurricane Center said the “very large” storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph Monday. It was moving north-northeast at 15 mph and was centered about 965 miles west-southwest of the Azores.
Lorenzo previously was a Category 5 hurricane, the strongest storm ever observed so far north and east in the Atlantic basin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.