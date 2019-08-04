HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Flossie continues to weaken as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands from the east, officials said.
Flossie remained a tropical storm as of 11 a.m. Sunday, when it was about 635 miles east-southeast of Honolulu, news organizations reported Sunday.
Flossie was expected to “move very close” to the islands but then pass the state late Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said.
Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph Sunday morning, while winds with tropical storm force were possible up to 90 miles from Flossie’s center, forecasters said.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Maui County and Hawaii County are still susceptible to tropical storm-force winds. I ask all of our residents and visitors to remain vigilant, make preparations and stay safe.”
Light to moderate trade winds were expected to continue across the islands under a high pressure ridge to the north of Hawaii. Shower activity for most islands was expected to favor typical windward and mountain areas during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday into Monday, forecasters said.
Hawaii County beaches remained open Sunday. But they could close at any time because of dangerous surf, which could reach up to 15 feet, county officials said.
Flossie comes on the heels of Erick, which was downgraded to a tropical depression Saturday and was expected to dissipate late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.