BULLHEAD CITY — It’s trout season.
No, there isn’t an official trout season in the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area; the fish are there year-round, legal for taking.
But with stockings of the rainbow trout back in full swing, it’s much more likely for anglers to catch a trout or two (or maybe five).
“We are in trout season here,” agreed Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “This time of year, the federal hatchery at Willow Beach brings us the rainbow trout, raised at the hatchery. This has been happening for a number of years.”
The hatchery was dormant a few years back but was brought back to life, much to the delight of Tri-state anglers and visitors who frequent the waters in search of river trout.
“These trout provide our local and visiting anglers some great outdoor fishing for young and old,” Braun said.
Or young and not-so-old, in the case of the Romero family. A fishing outing included father Alian, 7-year-old son Edgar and uncle Ventura.
“They stopped in to share the limits of trout they landed at Rotary Park,” Braun said. “The Romeros were using night crawlers to bring in their limit of five each while fishing form the shore.”
Stocking spots typically produce rainbows. Areas were fish have been added are Davis Camp, Community Park and Rotary Park.
The rainbows, brought to the area to help control the caddisfly population, are also popular with the stripers that cruise the river in the area. And the stripers, in turn, are popular with the fishermen, who get an opportunity to catch a big fish once in a while.
Raul Gonzales landed a 7.65-pound, 29 1/2-inch striper below Davis Dam. Nearly all parts of the river from the Dam to the Needles bridge have produced stripers at one time or another.
Lake Mohave has, too.
“I have been getting mixed reports from up on Lake Mohave,” Braun aid. “While some anglers are doing well, others are getting skunked.
“When you can find that school, move in slowly and stay on them; try not to spook the fish if possible.”
Sometimes that is easier said than done.
Lake Mohave has been producing some smallmouth bass “in the 2- to 5-pound range,” Braun said, “with various top-water plugs working well.”
Largemouth bass and catfish are being taken in the Topock Marsh area — the areas still open to fishing.
“This time of year, some of the areas are closed and only open for hunting as we are getting in waterfowl season,” Braun said.
If you are having any luck or just want to talk fishing, get in touch with Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
