BULLHEAD CITY — With Arizona reportedly up for grabs as a “battleground state” in the presidential election, local, state and national Republican Party officials are doing their part to keep the state on the Republican side of the ledger in November.
Drew Sexton, Trump Victory state director for Arizona, and Emma Hall, of the Republican National Committee, were in Mohave County on Tuesday, including a stop at the Mohave County Republican Central Committee’s District II office in Bullhead City.
The tour of Mohave County locations was to provide fresh energy for the campaign to reelect President Donald Trump, energy for local party officials and volunteers that they hope will translate into more Republican voters — and more votes for Trump and other GOP candidates — in the upcoming election.
“There has never been a more important time to be involved and engaged,” said Arizona Republican Chairman Kelli Ward. “Trump Committeemen will be the reason President Trump wins Arizona in 2020.”
Sexton and Hall have been criss-crossing the state, recruiting foot soldiers for the Trump campaign. Those foot soldiers are taking the message door-to-door to persuade uncertain voters and remind voters already firmly in the Trump camp.
Sexton explained that the broad-based ground game in Arizona consists of a two-tier system. The first part is called MAGA Meetings, which are informal, loose meetings that more broadly reflect President Trump’s plans and vision for the second term. They usually are hosted at restaurants or in supporters’ homes. They also groom volunteers for the second tier, the Trump Victory Leadership Initiative Training.
The Trump Victory Leadership Initiative Training meeting is a PowerPoint presentation for training field volunteers in how to best spread the word about the president’s plans for his second term and how that will have a positive impact on the lives of the people on whose doors they knock. It also trains cold callers on how best to approach potential voters. Sexton said that they work diligently with the volunteers -— 52,000 and counting — to have the most positive impact on those people and to convince them that Trump is the candidate that will deliver the most for them.
Sexton and Hall also explained that another part of their mission here was not just to get the base fired up for election but also to bring back into the fold what Sexton called DJT disengagers: people who voted for Trump in 2016, but did not vote at all in 2018. According to Sexton, there are 207,000 such voters. Those voters are needed this time out given the stakes in this race, which both Sexton and Hall said is one of the most important elections in history. They also advise voters on where to go to vote in person and when such voting starts as well as absentee voting, phone banking and the door-to-door campaigning. Early voting begins in person Oct. 7 and already has begun in some locales across America.
Locally, the Mohave County Republican Central Committee is conducting numerous voter registration events in hopes of bolstering the party’s hold on the county.
“We’re doing three or four a week,” said Royanne Ortiz, District II director for the Mohave County Republican Central Committee. She and more than a dozen party members were awaiting a meeting with Sexton and Hall to discuss strategy and upcoming events.
Ortiz said the registration drives have been successful, resulting in “about 25 to 30 a week — maybe more.”
She said many voters need to update their registration to reflect a new address or a change in party affiliation. Some are registering for the first time and others are registering anew after moving to the Tri-state.
“I had a guy who hadn’t voted in 30 years register,” Ortiz said. “He said he really wanted to vote in this election.”
Voter registration signups are scheduled on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bullhead City; on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Smith’s Food & Drug in Bullhead City; Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ace Hardware in Bullhead City; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ace Hardware in Fort Mohave. The drives will continue into early October — the deadline to register for the Nov. 4 election is Oct. 5 — so that the information can be sent to the county registrar’s office in time to meet the deadline.
Ortiz also is organizing a pro-Trump caravan — and voter registration — on Saturday. Participants will meet at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse between 8 and 8:30 a.m. with the caravan starting at 9 a.m. It will travel from the fieldhouse onto the Bullhead Parkway, north to Laughlin Ranch Boulevard, then west to Highway 95, where it will continue north to the area of the Laughlin Bridge.
“I don’t know how many people to expect,” Ortiz said. That is posing somewhat of a quandary because she is trying to make sure there is enough Trump paraphernalia to decorate the vehicles involved.
“The demand is ridiculous,” she said. “I can’t buy enough stuff.”
Decorations are available while supplies last.
Persons wanting more information about the caravan or to reserve a spot are encouraged to call 928-758-4467.
What is Trump’s “plan and vision” for his second term? Trump himself was asked this several times in Fox News interviews and couldn’t articulate a plan. One would have to assume the next four years would look much like the last four which has consisted of nonstop campaign rallies, sowing division between “red” and “blue” states, fomenting race wars, encouraging violence, supporting Russia and other dictatorships/mob states, tax breaks for the very rich, an all out attack on the Affordable Care Act, his outright disdain for our military and veterans and, of course, his failure to do anything about COVID-19 despite the fact he knew the danger it poses. He golfs constantly and over 200,000 people are dead. He just doesn’t care about anyone but himself. Who would want four more years of that?
