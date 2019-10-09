BULLHEAD CITY — Two men are facing charges in connection with a series of burglaries of storage units last month.
James David Koryta, 46, and Eric Bradley Covell, 27, were identified as the culprits in the Sept. 29 and 30 burglaries through surveillance video, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
She said the suspects cut and removed locks from multiple storage units in the 3000 block of Highway 95, after entering a secured gate with a combination code. It isn’t known how they knew the combination, Fromelt said.
Covell was taken into custody Oct. 2 after an officer recognized the suspect vehicle from surveillance video.
Koryta ran from the car, Fromelt said, and some of the stolen property from the burglaries was found in the vehicle.
Koryta was located later and arrested at his home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Lane, she said.
Detectives also learned that some of the stolen property already had been sold, Fromelt said.
Koryta was arrested on suspicion of burglary and trafficking in stolen property and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman. He was being held on $100,000 bond, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Fromelt said the Mohave County Attorney’s Office is reviewing charges against Covell regarding his involvement in the burglaries.
She said that the case was solved in large part through the cooperation of the storage business, which she described as reputable.
“They provided excellent surveillance footage, which led to the arrests of the suspects,” she said.
Fromelt said that consumers seeking to rent storage units should research reputable businesses and inquire about their security features and practices.
She said consumers are advised to make sure the locks on their units are the most secure models available.
