BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City woman is being sought in connection with a break-in at the Animal Care & Wellness facility in which her dogs were taken.
Bullhead City Police said on Saturday that they are actively seeking Rhonda K. Johnson, 51. Charges are pending.
According to police, Johnson is believed to have paid three people to break into the animal shelter at 2270 Trane Road to retrieve two pit bull terriers that had been quarantined at the facility since January following an attack that injured a Bullhead City man. The dogs were taken early Thursday; surveillance video from the shelter showed three people illegally entering the facility.
An Animal Care & Wellness employee arrived at work on Thursday and discovered the two dogs missing.
After posting surveillance photos from the animal facility on its Facebook page, the police department received several tips. That led police to a residence in the 5600 block of Pearl Street, where they arrested Amber Dawn Tourney, 36, and Travis Wade Ramey, 20. Both were taking into custody. Tourney had an outstanding warrant for interfering with judicial proceedings and Ramey allegedly was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The identity of the third person involved in the break-in and theft has not been made public.
After further investigation and questioning, police determined that Tourney and Ramey were involved in the break-in.
Detectives said that Johnson was implicated, allegedly paying for the break-in to retrieve her dogs.
Police have attempted to locate Johnson — they began their attempts Thursday after learning the dogs had been stolen — but have not found her.
Anyone with information about the case or Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the ullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.
The dogs were ordered surrendered to the animal shelter after they allegedly were involved in an attack in January that resulted in serious injuries to a Bullhead City man.
The dogs had been kept in quarantine since January; Johnson had filed an appeal of the order and the case still was in the court process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.