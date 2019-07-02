COLORADO CITY — Two Washington state residents have been arrested on drug-related charges after a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit alerted deputies to the presence of illegal substances in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Alan Dick and Kristen Fanning, both of Brier, were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Their arrest at 12:10 a.m. Saturday came after deputies stopped a red passenger car on Arizona Highway 389 in Colorado City for traveling well over the posted 50 mph speed limit. Upon contact with the driver, Dick, and passenger, Fanning, deputies observed “several nervousness indictors,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. K-9 Brutus was deployed for a narcotics sniff and signaled a positive indication on the passenger-side door.
A search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 3 grams of heroin, 3 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of liquid meth. Numerous syringes were located throughout the vehicle and additional alleged drug paraphernalia items, including two meth pipes and a scale, were seized.
Dick and Fanning were taken into custody.
