FORT MOHAVE — Late August drug seizures and arrests in Fort Mohave were reported in a news release issued Wednesday by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said deputy observation of a non-working license plate light led to an 8:53 p.m., Aug. 28 traffic stop in the 4500 block of Camino Viuda.
Mortensen said the driver and passenger were directed to get back inside after they exited the vehicle. She said the driver, Scott Bellue, 53, of Bullhead City, indicated he was not in possession of a driver license and that a records check indicated it had been suspended.
Mortensen said Bellue was removed from the vehicle and that he was detained when found to be in possession of a glass pipe during a pat down search.
“Deputies observed a baggie on the driver’s seat and Bellue admitted the baggie contained heroin,” Mortensen said. “Another baggie containing heroin was located in Bellue’s back left pocket.
More drugs were located as the vehicle was being inventoried for towing. Mortensen said more than 11 ounces of methamphetamine was confiscated, along with almost 29 grams (slighly more than an ounce) of heroin.
“Deputies also located a backpack containing seven blue pills, and a search revealed them to be Alprazolam, a controlled substance,” Mortensen said.
The passenger, identified as Emily Banghart, 18, of Phoenix, also was arrested. Both were taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Both face an assortment of drug charges.
