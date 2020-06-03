GOLDEN VALLEY — Two children died and four other people were seriously injured in an early-morning fire at a home in Golden Valley.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of North Elgin Road.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that eight people were in the home at the time of the blaze. Two girls, ages 4 and 11, were found dead inside the residence after the fire was extinguished.
Four people — the mother, father, an adult roommate and another child — were taken to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.
Another child was hospitalized for observation with no obvious injuries and a fifth child escaped without injury.
Neighbors in the area reported hearing what sounded like gunfire at the time of the fire but authorities determined it likely was items exploding inside the residence.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
