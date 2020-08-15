KINGMAN — Defendants from Bullhead City and Golden Valley will be going to prison under terms of plea agreements entered early this week to resolve their separate drug cases.
A 5 1/2-year prison term is mandated in the plea deal for Brock Barnett, 30.
The Bullhead City man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of narcotic drugs for sale. Deputy Mohave County Attorney Morgan Carstensen said Barnett was on probation for two 2019 theft cases when a June search of his home at 1730 Coronado Drive turned up four grams of heroin, $920 cash and drug paraphernalia.
Carstensen said Barnett admitted selling heroin when interviewed. She said he told officers that he would make about $1,100 per ounce through sales.
Judge Doug Camacho scheduled a Sept. 17 sentencing hearing for Barnett.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert imposed a 10-year prison term when he sentenced Michael Hoffman on Monday.
Prosecutor James Schoppmann said Hoffman exited his vehicle after he was pulled over on South Hope Road in Golden Valley in late February. He said the officer who conducted the traffic stop witnessed arm movements leading him to suspect that Hoffman had tossed possible evidence away from the vehicle.
The prosecutor said the officer recovered two baggies; both contained about 65 grams — roughly 2.3 ounces — of methamphetamine. He said 2.3 ounces is a significant amount of methamphetamine.
Defense attorney Ken Beane told the court that the 53-year-old Golden Valley man became addicted to pain killers after he suffered leg fractures in a car wreck. Lambert was unimpressed with the offering, noting that Hoffman’s “extensive criminal history” included 12 felony and eight misdemeanor convictions.
