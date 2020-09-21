KINGMAN — One Mohave Valley man is going to prison while another hopes for probation after they entered plea agreements resolving their separate criminal cases Monday. Robert Yale, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by domestic violence for an argument that turned violent at a Bullhead City residence on June 16, 2017.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Reed Weisberg said Yale kicked his 74-year-old, wheelchair-bound grandfather-in-law in the head. Weisberg said the victim suffered brain bleeding and required treatment after the incident.
Two other aggravated assault counts and a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult would be dismissed in the deal. Yale could be placed on probation, but he also could be sent to prison for up to 8 3/4 years when sentenced by Judge Billy Sipe on Oct. 22.
Sipe is scheduled to order a 3 1/2-year prison sentence for Cesar Bustillos, 45, on that same date. The punishment is prescribed in the plea deal convicting Bustillos of aggravated assault by domestic violence.
Prosecutor Jake Chavez said Bustillos was arrested after deputies responded to a June 17 domestic violence call at a Fort Mohave residence at 1595 East Luna Media. Chavez said Bustillos had held a knife to the throat of a woman who was not injured in the ordeal.
