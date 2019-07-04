BULLHEAD CITY — Two people suffered serious injuries in a personal watercraft crash Thursday near Davis Camp on the Colorado River.
According to initial reports, both were taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. Emergency personnel at the scene performed CPR on one of the injured.
No additional information was available Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.