KINGMAN — Two men arrested accused of hauling $12 million worth of drugs on Interstate 40 west of Golden Valley were indicted Thursday.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Samatar Shafi Ahmed and Beyan Mohammed Beyan, both of Canada, on felony counts of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
Ahmed, 36, and Beyan, 30, are expected to be arraigned on the charges March 12 before Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle. Both suspects were released on their own recognizance with a GPS monitor from Lake Havasu City Justice Court.
On Feb. 20, Bullhead City detectives from the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team with assistance of two K-9 units stopped the suspects driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 about 20 miles west of Kingman.
Detectives found about 370 pounds of cocaine and 220 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of about
$12 million.
The investigation is continuing.
