LAKE HAVASU CITY — A 10-year-old girl and her mother were killed in a two-vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Lake Havasu City.
Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Jerry Burns said the accident at Fall Springs Wash on State Route 95 was reported at 3:24 p.m.
Burns said a male driver, who was the only occupant, allowed his southbound Range Rover to cross the center line, colliding head-on with a northbound Infinity SUV. The woman and her daughter were dead at the scene of the accident.
Burns said two siblings were flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The man believed to be the father of the children was released following treatment at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Southbound traffic was backed up for miles and it was diverted around the accident scene.
Further details were not available and the crash remains under investigation. Names were not released.
