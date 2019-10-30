MOHAVE VALLEY — Two people were killed early Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 95 in Mohave Valley.
According to reports from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred around 1:11 a.m. Tuesday near milepost 227, south of Courtwright Road.
A Ford van, traveling south on Highway 95, crossed over the center line and struck a northbound Dodge station wagon head-on.
The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene.
A passenger in the van was severely injured and was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.
The drivers have not been identified publicly; the next-of-kin notification has not been completed, according to the DPS report.
