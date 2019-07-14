BULLHEAD CITY — Two Bullhead City-based organizations were among five in Mohave County and 260 statewide to receive a total of $2.63 million in grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
The nonprofit art organizations, festivals and education programs were identified by the commission last week.
The River Cities Community Theater Players and River Valley Artists Guild each were awarded $3,000 community investment grants by the commission.
Other Mohave County recipients include the Kingman Center for the Arts, a $5,000 community investment grant; the Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra, a $3,000 community investment grant; and the Kingman Area Books are Magic Festival (KABAM!), a $2,000 festival grant.
The governor-appointed Arizona Commission on the Arts approved the funding at its quarterly meeting in late June. The grants represent allocation of 75% of the commission’s annual grants budget; several other grant programs run throughout the year.
Grant applications are evaluated through a comprehensive panel review process. Review panels are composed of diverse community leaders, experts, educators and arts practitioners from throughout Arizona. Panels are assembled to reflect the diversity of race, geography, gender, age and experience. Thirty percent of this year’s panelists were from rural Arizona.
The volunteer panelists review eligible grant applications — both individually and as a group — basing their decisions on criteria that includes community impact, quality of programming and fiscal responsibility.
Community investment grants provide operating support for nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies and tribal cultural organizations whose mission is to produce, present or teach the arts. A total $2.463 million was awarded in the form of 216 community investment grants for Fiscal Year 2020.
Festival grants support organizations in their efforts to provide quality arts and cultural programming through community festivals and related activities. A total of $017,000 was awarded in 40 festival grants.
The commission reported an increase of 46 organizations (an increase of 22%) that applied for community investment grants for 2020.
“We are very excited to see substantial growth in grant funding going to Graham, Mohave, Navajo and Pinal counties,” said Kristen Pierce Kent, organizational grants and services manager for the Arizona Commission on the Arts. “Though the number of grants is still relatively modest and we’d like to see even more investment in more rural and remote areas of our state, this batch of grants represents a 40% increase in state arts funds delivered to Graham County, a 50% increase to Mohave County, an 80% increase to Navajo County, and a 125% increase to Pinal County.
“For a state agency whose mission is squarely focused on statewide service and access, we are proud of these increases.”
The Arizona Commission on the Arts receives funding from the state of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts. The state’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget included a $2 million general fund appropriation to the Commission on the Arts, repeating a similar allocation in Fiscal Year 2019. Additionally, the state’s FY2020 budget included a $200,000 general fund appropriation for a nonprofit professional theatre in Maricopa County that has been in existence for at least 99 years, with funding designated to capital costs.
For more information on the Arizona Commission on the Arts, go to www.azarts.gov.
