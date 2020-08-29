KINGMAN — A Fort Mohave man’s alleged assault of a woman and a California man’s unrelated alleged attack on a detention officer were detailed in a Thursday news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said deputies responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of South Lynn Drive in Fort Mohave at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Multiple reporting parties advised that neighbors were outside yelling and fighting,” Mortensen said. Deputies found no indication of an outside disturbance before they made contact with a woman and another witness, who indicated they had been drinking with Christopher John Mauch, 29, and that Mauch became belligerent when the female asked him to stop drinking.
“The victim then claimed that Mauch retrieved a knife and held the victim against the wall while he held the knife to her neck,” Mortensen said. “The victim then alleged that Mauch put down the knife and grabbed a handgun, holding it to her head and then in her mouth.”
Mortensen said the victim fled when Mauch put the weapon down. She said Mauch did not respond when authorities tried to make contact with him in his apartment.
“A distraction device and chemical agents were introduced into the apartment. A short time later Mauch exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident,” Mortensen said. She said he admitted drinking most of the day but indicated he didn’t remember much of what had happened.
Mauch was booked into the Adult Detention Center in Kingman on suspicion of aggravated assault, threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct.
The corrections officer attack occurred at the same detention facility about 4 p.m. Monday. The victim officer told investigators that Joseph Anderson, 36, of Los Angeles, refused directives and used a handset to beat on a wall-mounted phone system.
The officer was trying to return the inmate to a cell when he was attacked and struck multiple times in the head and face, according to Mortensen.
“The officer advised he was able to gain control of Anderson’s hands until backup officers arrived to detain him,” Mortensen said. “The detention officer was treated for injuries received during the incident and released.”
Anderson was charged with aggravated assault on an officer.
