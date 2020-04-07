KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man charged with dealing drugs in separate criminal cases was given a 10-year prison term Tuesday. The punishment for Michael Mitchell, 53, was stipulated in a plea agreement.
Mitchell pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale. Prosecutor Kellen Marlow said Mitchell possessed an ounce of methamphetamine seized during an April 2017 traffic stop.
Marlow said Mitchell was under surveillance for suspected drug dealing activity when he left a Bullhead City residence last July. He said a traffic stop netted seizure of 2.5-ounces of methamphetamine.
Immediately following the Mitchell matter came another hearing resolving a peculiar drug case that evolved from a Bullhead City-based interdiction detail that resulted in a traffic stop on Interstate 40 last June.
Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said four men were using an Uber driver to haul pot across northern Arizona. She said the men picked up more than 46 pounds of marijuana in Barstow that they intended to deliver in Flagstaff before their Uber driver was pulled over west of Kingman.
One of the suspects, Edgardo Nunez, 30, of Florida, was placed on probation for three years and released from jail Tuesday. Nunez had served 90 days and was convicted of the reduced charge of attempted transportation of marijuana for sale.
