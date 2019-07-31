GOLDEN VALLEY — A fleet of law enforcement vehicles was spotted rolling toward Golden Valley following an episode of violence Wednesday afternoon.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said that the incident at an undisclosed location had “been contained.” Names of those involved, whether anyone was arrested and other details were withheld as the investigation is continuing.
Mortensen said she anticipated providing more information in a news release sometime today.
