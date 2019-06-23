LAUGHLIN — The annual Rockets Over the River will feature two fireworks displays over the Colorado River near casino row to help the Tri-state celebrate Independence Day.
The first will be held on Saturday with the second on the Fourth of July. Both shows are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.
The shows are presented by the Laughlin Tourism Commission and the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.
The display is best viewed from the River Walk at the Laughlin casinos on the east side of Casino Drive but can be viewed for miles on both sides of the river.
Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and will be simulcast over the speakers by Laughlin resort properties and local radio stations.
The Avi Resort & Casino also will have a Fourth of July fireworks display, starting at dusk. The Beach Overlook is the prime viewing spot but, as with the other displays, spectators can enjoy the sights and sounds from a number of areas.
Another Fourth of July tradition will mark its 29th year: the Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry.
The competition, where “cooks” harness the power of the sun to fry an egg, begins at noon on July 4 in downtown Oatman.
It’s open to individuals and teams of all ages.
Other events are planned, including an appearance by Oatman’s famed gunfighters
For more information, call 928-768-3233.
The Bullhead City municipal swimming pool at Ken Fovargue Park will host a free swim and barbecue on July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. The pool also will be hosting a free swim day, sponsored by Wienerschnitzel of Bullhead City, from 1 to 5 p.m. this Friday.
For more information on the pool’s festivities, contact Ashlee Bennett at 928-763-0158.
The Elks Lodge 1608 of Needles is sponsoring an Independence Day celebration at the Needles Aquatics Center on July 4, starting at noon.
In addtion to swimming, there will be games for all ages, a treasure hunt and the Miss Freedom and Mr. Firecracker pageants for 4- and 5-year-olds.
