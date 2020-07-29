KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man will avoid prison, though he must spend a year in jail, after entering a plea agreement at the Mohave County Courthouse in Kingman on Tuesday.
Damien Bennett, 35, pleaded guilty to a reduced count of attempted transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Morgan Carstensen told Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho that Bennett was the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle that was the subject of a March 11 traffic stop on Interstate 40, about 12 miles west of Kingman.
She said a search of the vehicle turned up 996 grams of MDA (methylenedioxyamphetamine) and about 16 grams of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), both Schedule I drugs on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s controlled substance schedule. Substances in this schedule have no currently accepted medical use in the United States, a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision, and a high potential for abuse, according to the DEA.
While the year in jail is a mandated component of the plea agreement, Camacho will determine how long Bennett will spend on probation during a sentencing hearing scheduled for Aug. 27.
Camacho also scheduled an Aug. 27 sentencing hearing for a Kingman woman who entered a plea agreement in another drug case Tuesday. Melinda Pedigo, 54, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
Carstensen said officers confiscated 29 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle Pedigo was driving during a traffic stop in Kingman last September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.