BULLHEAD CITY — Two people were treated for possible smoke inhalation and a cat died as a result of a fire at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Ramar Road.
The two women, whose names weren’t released to the public, were taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for evaluation after receiving on-site care by medics, according to the Bullhead City Fire Department.
Personnel in the first unit arriving at the Ramar Road location reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the structure.
Engines 711, 751 and 761, medic units 711, 721 and 731, Battalion 7, Fire Investigation Unit 707, and Rehab Unit 719 were involved with the incident response, the BCFD said in a news release.
BCFD Capt. Kevin Geyer saved a dog from inside the residence. Two other dogs thought to be at the home when the fire began hadn’t been located as of Saturday evening.
Community Emergency Response Team members were requested to come to the scene along with fire investigators.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
