KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman choked back tears of happiness when she was acquitted of drug charges in Kingman on Thursday afternoon.
“I hope the newspaper reports this because I am innocent,” Christy Tyler, 41, quietly said to defense attorney Rhys Campbell.
Campbell told the Mohave County Superior Court jury Thursday morning that Tyler never should have been arrested or charged in the case. He said that Michael Furrow was the target of the search warrant served at a home in the 700 block of River Gardens Drive following an investigation of suspected drug activity.
Campbell argued that Tyler was merely present during the raid and that the state could not prove that she possessed dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. He said that Furrow previously earned a conviction through a plea agreement and that there should be no case involving Tyler.
“They’ve already got their man. Why are they trying to convict Ms. Tyler?” Campbell said. “They should have let her go.”
Judge Derek Carlisle granted a direct verdict of acquittal on the most serious charge, possession of dangerous drugs. The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before returning the not guilty verdict on the paraphernalia count.
