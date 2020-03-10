BULLHEAD CITY — The country’s 2020 Census online counting system officially debuts Thursday after a soft start on Monday. Letters asking people to participate in the once-a-decade national count will begin arriving in mailboxes on Thursday, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Only about half as many people will be working on the census this time around as there were during the 2010 count.
People still will be able to respond by telephone or using the paper form, which will come by mail to people who didn’t take the census online or by telephone.
“The results definitely have an impact on our community,” City Manager Toby Cotter has said more than once during recent city council meetings.
City government has a volunteer task force concentrating on the census along with other volunteers and paid city staff members. They have devoted time and effort toward letting people know that future quality of life depends on them providing information about themselves for the census.
The city’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget had $200,000 slated for activities toward “Census 2020 Complete Count” efforts.
Promotional items have been given away at various community events to encourage people to participate in the census, such as localized census logo T-shirts, water bottles, flying discs and scratch pads. A large sign with the logo also has been on display along various portions of Highway 95.
There have been various forms of advertising and an array of educational events about the census, including written information.
Of course, social media has played a significant role in the city’s awareness campaign.
Two contests involve local youths. Younger children can be part of a coloring contest that lets them design a bull head accompanied by the slogan “Be Counted Bullhead City.” Youths in grades 5 to 12 can write, draw, shoot video or create some other project that explains “Why My Family Counts In The 2020 Census.”
Prizes will be awarded for top entries in each contest. For details and entry deadlines, go to the Bullhead City 2020 Census Facebook page or call 928-763-9400.
Each resident counted in the census is worth nearly $1,700 annually in allocations to the city for parks, roads, police, schools and other services. About $400 each year of the total comes to the city in shared state revenue alone, Cotter said.
Bullhead City doesn’t collect a local property tax so having a good turnout for the census ensures the highest possible amount of money from such sources.
Also determined by the once-a-decade count is how the population is redistricted and how U.S. Congressional seats are apportioned. And a variety of other activities rely on census information from advocacy to development.
There will not be a question about citizenship status, though the census continues to stress that responses are confidential and that personal information can’t be provided to law enforcement.
The people involved in the city’s census awareness efforts also have highlighted ways people can tell whether they are being targeted for some sort of scam.
For example, the Census Bureau will never ask for a Social Security number, bank account or credit card information, money, donations or “contact you on behalf of a political party.”
Don’t open any unsolicited emails that appear to be related to the count. This will allow you to avoid being caught up in phishing scams because the Census Bureau doesn’t send that type of correspondence.
If someone comes to your door claiming to represent the U.S. Census Bureau, do this:
- Make sure they have a valid identification badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
- If you’re still in doubt about the person being with the census, call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local census representative.
- Use that same telephone number to report suspected fraud to a local representative. If it turns out the person isn’t a census worker, report the matter to local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.