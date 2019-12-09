BULLHEAD CITY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is proposing to move 348 structures from the floodplain that can have an impact on hundreds of property parcels.
Mohave County said in a statement that an open house has been scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at River Valley High School in Mohave Valley to inform the property owners of the updated flood maps being proposed.
The updated flood maps would be for portions of south Mohave Valley and Fort Mojave tribal lands.
Paul Baughman, Mohave County Flood Control District engineer, said in a prepared statement that many property owners will benefit by the identified lower flooding risk and the subsequent lowering of flood insurance rates.
Baughman said that FEMA-proposed maps place 12 other structures into zones that may involve insurance requirements and higher rates.
“We will work with these property owners to identify mitigation solutions and they will be eligible for a subsidized flood insurance rate,” Baughman said.
A total of 720 parcels, many undeveloped, would be removed from designated high-risk flood zones while a total of 128 others would be added by the proposed maps, the news release said.
A 90-day period ending March 7 has opened for property owners to lodge formal appeals regarding the proposed Flood Insurance Rate Maps. FEMA requires detailed hydraulic or hydrologic data or other technical and scientific data for such appeals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.