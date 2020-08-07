WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials believe that Russia is using a variety of measures to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the November election and that individuals linked to the Kremlin are boosting President Donald Trump's reelection bid, the country’s counterintelligence chief said Friday in the most specific warning to date about the threat of foreign interference.
U.S. officials also believe that China does not want Trump to win a second term and has accelerated its criticism of the White House, expanding its efforts to shape public policy in America and to pressure political figures seen as opposed to Beijing's interests.
The statement from William Evanina is believed to be the most pointed declaration by the U.S. intelligence community linking the Kremlin to efforts to get Trump reelected — a sensitive subject for a president who has rejected intelligence agency assessments that Russia tried to help him in 2016.
It also links Moscow's disapproval of Biden to his role in shaping Obama administration policies supporting Ukraine, an important U.S. ally, and opposing Russian leader Vladimir Putin. That assertion conflicts with the narrative advanced by Trump, who has made unsubstantiated claims that Biden’s actions in Ukraine were intended to help the business interests of his son, Hunter.
Asked about the intelligence assessment at a news conference Friday evening in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump seemed to disagree with the intelligence assessment that Russia was trying to denigrate Biden. “I think the last person Russia wants to see in office is Donald Trump because nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have — ever,” he said.
But the president seemed to agree with the intelligence indicating China didn’t want to see him reelected. “If Joe Biden was president, China would own our country,” he said.
Evanina's statement, three months before the election, comes amid criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional Democrats that the intelligence community has been withholding from the public specific intelligence information about the threat of foreign interference in American politics.
“The facts are chilling,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wrote in an op-ed published Friday evening in The Washington Post. “I believe the American public needs and deserves to know them. The information should be declassified immediately.”
(2) comments
U.S. Intel says.....
Pompeo laughs and says "we lied, we cheated, we stole"
Take your pick. I'm cheating sue to life experience with these folks (to use Obama's homey term for the vampires), but I choose the latter.
Well that posting didn't turn out very well. This newspaper does not allow the separating of paragraphs and I meant to say that I am cheating DUE to life experience dealing with intelligence agencies, which is absolutely true. Some of that reference is to their decades-long collusively-produced films, out of Hollywood, the U.K., and occasionally elsewhere according to the lives and events to be exploited.
