LAUGHLIN — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System leadership is hosting a veterans meeting to update the Laughlin-area community on Veterans Affairs services and care.
The meeting is this Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Laughlin American Legion Post 60 on 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive.
It offers veterans the opportunity to receive an update on the Mission Act, VA services, care in the Laughlin community and the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. Experts for services and programs the VA currently offers will be on hand to assist with individual issues and/or challenges to accessing services.
Veterans who have questions or topics that are applicable for a town hall audience are welcome to submit them to public affairs for consideration at vhalaspao@va.gov before the event or via a comment card during the meeting.
The meeting is free to attend and open to the public.
