BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
The chamber will be set up for compliance with social distancing guidelines so there will be a limited number of seats. The meeting will be streamed live.
People are required to wear protective face coverings in areas open to the public and at businesses within the city.
New patrol vehicles
Council members will consider approving the purchase of five patrol vehicles for use by Bullhead City Police Department personnel. Three Ford Explorers and two F-150 Responders will be purchased from Peoria Ford using a State of Arizona contract.
With custom items for patrol uses, in-vehicle computers and radios the vehicles will cost $330,674. This purchase is part of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
COVID-19 funds
The police department also requires council approval to accept $35,651 from a Department of Justice program highlighting COVID-19 emergency response needs. The money would offset the cost of personal protection equipment purchases.
Officers and civilian employees who must interact closely with the public need to protect themselves from the virus with use of gloves, goggles (or other eye protection), N-95 masks, surgical masks, jump suits, gas mask canisters, face shields and hand sanitizer because another surge in cases is predicted to occur in the fall, the staff report explains.
Pest Abatement IGA
Council members will decide whether to seek more money for the Pest Abatement Program. This would require a modification of the current intergovernmental agreement between the city and the abatement district.
Sought is an additional $25,000 a year for $160,000 in annual funding for the program to “account for additional resources to be provided by the city,” the staff report said.
Michael Cavallaro, pest abatement manager, has a number of projects meant to control caddisflies, mosquitos and black flies — the three reasons why the city and district are working together.
Cavallaro also has spent the past year forming collaborative efforts with various state and federal government agencies as well as academic institutions to help with controlling these insects.
The agreement ends May 8.
Lighting Districts
Laughlin Ranch lighting improvement districts could be modified if council members agree with the idea of combining two existing districts created more than a decade ago into one new district. Over time, lot lines ended up crossing into the adjacent districts. This caused confusion not only for property owners but also real estate agents and finance companies, according to the staff report.
In a separate action, council members will adopt the annual estimated expenses statement of the city’s street lighting districts for this fiscal year. Total cost is estimated to be $53,355.
Executive Session
The city manager’s report will focus on COVID-19, Census 2020, the upcoming election and transportation projects.
Before the meeting will be an executive session that begins at 4:15 p.m. It will center on the current status of litigation related to the city’s acquisition of EPCOR’s local assets.
Also, City Attorney Garnet Emery and City Clerk Sue Stein will receive their annual evaluations during the executive session.
