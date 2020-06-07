LAKE HAVASU CITY — A Las Vegas man was hospitalized in “extremely critical” condition Saturday after he was pulled unresponsive from 7 feet of water at Lake Havasu.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office did not publicly identify the 21-year-old but said he was taken from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center after he was found by emergency personnel about 25 feet off the shore in the area of Thompson Bay near London Bridge Beach.
Emergency personnel were called after the MCSO’s boating safety division received a call that a swimmer had gone missing. Boating safety deputies, divers from the MSCO and Lake Havasu Police Department and personnel from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department joined in the search.
The man was found on the lake bottom and pulled to the shore, where personnel began CPR and other life-saving measures. His condition was not made public late Saturday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, wind, waves and swimming ability appear to be factors; alcohol and drugs are not considered to be involved.
The incident remain under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.