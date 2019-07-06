KINGMAN — A prison term was ordered Friday for a Las Vegas resident who was charged in an undercover law enforcement operation targeting men who prey upon minors for sex.
Durell Shaw, 33, was among nine men indicted after engaging in sexually oriented communication with a Mohave County Sheriff’s detective who was posing as an underage girl.
Prosecutor Greg McPhillips said each of the defendants responded to social media posts by the detective before the detective diverted the communication to text messages while posing as the 13-year-old girl. Shaw was intercepted by officers last October when he drove to Kingman to meet the girl.
Judge Billy Sipe told Shaw that he didn’t believe his claim that he traveled to Kingman to help a homeless and hungry kid. Sipe told Shaw the content of his text messages reflected sexual motivation, not a humanitarian mission.
“You thought you were coming here to have sex with a 13-year-old child,” Sipe said. “It is clear that you were soliciting sex from someone you thought was a 13-year-old.”
Sipe imposed an eight-year prison term and ordered lifetime probation for Shaw, who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual conduct with a minor and luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.