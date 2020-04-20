LAS VEGAS (AP) — The agency promoting tourism in Las Vegas is quickly re-doing its budget, with coronavirus casino closures and business shutdowns projected to result in a two-thirds cut in hotel room tax funding for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief executive Steve Hill said authority room tax revenue is expected to drop from $300 million to between
$100 million and
$120 million for the upcoming fiscal year, the Las Vegas Sun reported .
At Hill's request, the tourism agency board last week agreed to delay until next month consideration of a new budget.
"Fiscal year 2021 was set to be an exceptionally strong year," Hill said. "In February, we were excited about the direction the year was headed in. We were set to set records in a number of different ways."
Now, he said, "Fiscal year 2021 is going to be a difficult year."
The authority receives about one-third of room tax revenue generated in and around Las Vegas. The other two-thirds supports schools and infrastructure projects.
Hill said the authority was likely to lose another $60 million in income due to postponements and cancellations of conventions, meetings and trade shows at the Las Vegas Convention Center and other locations.
The authority on April 14 slashed its budget by $79 million — cutting executive pay, freezing hiring and eliminating 400 temporary trade show positions, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Of 455 full-time employees, 80 positions were dissolved and 270 workers were furloughed with health care benefits left intact. Hill said employees would be able to apply for federal and state coronavirus relief and unemployment aid.
The budget will be introduced at the May 12 board meeting and considered for approval after a public hearing in a special meeting May 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.