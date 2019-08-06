GOLDEN SHORES — A vehicle collision involving a utility pole left 1,681 Mohave Electric Cooperative members in the Golden Shores area without power for about three hours early Tuesday.
MEC became aware of the outage at 1:40 a.m. and crews were dispatched to the scene and restored power at 4:36 a.m.
Members wishing to received outage alerts for their residence from MEC can create a SmartHub account by visiting the MEC website mohaveelectric.com. When signed in, select “Notifications,” “Manage Notifications,” and then “Service” to set up email or text message alerts.
When members are experiencing an outage, they can see a map of the outage area by going to www.mohaveelectric.com/content/outage-center. The map is updated as power is restored.
“This is an example of one of the many types of outages that are out of the control of MEC,” said Rick Campos, manager of engineering, operations, and energy services. “As soon as we are aware of the outage, crews work as quickly, and safely as possible to restore power.”
Members who choose to leave their homes during an outage are encouraged to call MEC at 844-632-2667 to request a callback through the automated outage system when power is restored.
Members also can log into SmartHub or call the outage number and get updates about their specific location.
MEC recommends reporting your outage using the MEC toll-free Outage Reporting Line, 844-632-2667. MEC’s automated outage reporting system integrates member information with operations and system information, making outage reporting faster and easier for members while allowing MEC to speed up the response and restoration efforts. For outage reporting to work best, member account information must be current.
