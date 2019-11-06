BULLHEAD CITY — Two Bullhead City schools will honor veterans in separate ceremonies today.
The Veterans Day assembly at Mohave High School has been in place for a number of years; Bullhead City Middle School, previously Bullhead City Junior High School, is continuing its tradition for a second year.
Area veterans are invited to both, which will have slightly different focuses because of grade levels. Mohave’s begins at 10:25 a.m. while the Middle School’s starts at 1:30 p.m, Each will last about an hour. Veterans are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early.
On both campuses, current and former members of the military will be recognized by service branch. Mohave’s ceremony also includes special recognition for the area’s World War II veterans in the audience.
The guest speaker for Mohave’s assembly is Ken Kruse, who was wounded in combat.
Both programs will feature demonstrations by members of Mohave’s Air Force Junior ROTC and the school choirs performing the national anthem. Veterans and student council members will jointly lead the pledge of allegiance at Bullhead City Middle School.
At the Middle School’s assembly, veterans and students will have an informal question and answer opportunity as students leave. The school will host veterans to a reception afterward.
Additional information is available from Mohave High School at 928-758-3961, and Bullhead City Middle School at 928-758-3921.
