LAUGHLIN — Mohave High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets presented the colors and a show of rifle-handling precision at the Tropicana Laughlin on Monday in front of a large crowd of veterans and their families on Veterans Day.
The veterans were treated to a free pig roast barbecue provided by the casino.
The Junior ROTC drill team, part of the school’s Junior ROTC program under command of Maj. Earl W. Davis (Ret), competes in regional and national tournaments. It put on its winning show Monday, looking crisp in dress blues and performing a routine with an emphasis on precision and detail, first in a diamond pattern with all four cadets spinning their rifles in unison and performing a variety of aerial exchanges. The cadets then performed individual routines, spinning 81/2-pound replicas of the Springfield bolt-action rifle from World War II.
Davis also took part, showing how to properly spin a rifle in competition and in training styles.
The barbecue began with the presentation of colors by the Junior ROTC Color Guard, and a rousing rendition of the national anthem performed by Los Angeles-based rockabilly band Crown City Bombers, who were the live entertainment for the afternoon.
The Tropicana had a massive tent set up for the event that had a small army of staff to prepare and then serve the block-long line of veterans who showed up.
There were no speeches to signify the day as at other such events that spanned the entire Tri-state region, including an event just down Casino Drive at the Laughlin Avenue of Flags.
