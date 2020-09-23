KINGMAN — The Kingman Veterans Treatment Court is set to induct seven members into its first Hall of Fame class at noon Thursday in recognition of the upcoming five-year anniversary of the Kingman VTC program.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Kingman Municipal Courthouse, 219 N. Fourth St. Because of continued social-distancing guidelines, there will be limited attendance and seating. The ceremony will be streamed live on the City of Kingman YouTube page, www.youtube.com/cityofkingman.
The 2020 Kingman VTC Hall of Fame Class inductees are Jim Consolato Jr. (mentoring), Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper (law enforcement), Pat Farrell (community), Kingman Mayor Jen Miles (leadership), Alexis Stewart (treatment), Joe Throneberry (resources) and Bryan Whitney (legal).
The Kingman Veterans Treatment Court is overseen by City Magistrate Jeffrey Singer. To date the Kingman VTC Program has graduated 50 veterans from its program since its inception on Dec. 9, 2015. As the VTC program is set to celebrate its five-year anniversary, Singer said he felt it was time to recognize those who have contributed so much to its success.
“We want to honor those who have been instrumental with the growth and success of our vet court program,” Singer said. “These seven individuals have gone above and beyond in helping not only our vet court program thrive, but the veteran community as a whole. They truly have exemplified our motto ‘Leave No Veteran Behind.’ ”
According to program materials, the Kingman Veterans Treatment Court is a problem-solving program that serves veterans who struggle with addictions, mental illness, PTSD or any other issues that a veteran may have and are involved in some type of legal issue. The program promotes sobriety, recovery and stability so that each participant has the opportunity to be a productive and healthy veteran and citizen. In addition, the Kingman VTC program sponsors a veterans resource team that coordinates with the City of Kingman in promoting the Mayor’s Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness. The Kingman VTC program also has its own mentor corps that has more than 40 volunteer veteran mentors who support the efforts of the vet court program.
Upon completion of the Veterans Treatment Court program, participants are given a certificate of completion. Depending on the sentencing option used by the court, some cases are either reduced or dismissed.
To find out more about the Veterans Treatment Court, go to www.cityof
kingman.gov/government/departments-i-z/municipal-court/veterans-treatment-court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.