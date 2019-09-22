BULLHEAD CITY — Cats were in various stages of post-surgery recovery at the Suddenlink Center, where a group of veterinary students spayed or neutered about 90 of the animals.
The weekend clinics were arranged by We Care for Animals, Inc., a nonprofit group based in Bullhead City. Midwestern University and the group work together to reduce and control local feral cat colonies.
About every three months, a group of veterinary students from Midwestern University’s campus in Glendale travel to this area to provide cats with care.
The university has a mobile clinic used to conduct such outreach efforts across the state. It does up to five mobile clinic sessions a week for shelters and animal welfare groups based in Arizona.
A veterinary professor from the university oversees the activities of about 10 students. Some are studying to be veterinarians, while others are learning to be veterinary technicians.
The Midwestern veterinary students have come to the area as many as 20 times in the past couple of years and have provided care to hundreds of local cats.
“I’ve learned everything about surgery by coming on these trips,” said Lauren Allison, who is studying small animals and shelter medicine.
During these clinics, the students also see and treat an array of cat ailments, such as eye infections, upper respiratory infections, wounds, feline herpes, feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency disease.
Many of these health problems could have been avoided with vaccinations, Allison said.
After receiving care in the mobile unit, the cats rest and recover from their medical procedures in rooms at the Suddenlink Center. Ultimately, healthy kittens are put up for adoption. Some of the healthy strays also might have a chance to become pets again, depending on whether they seem to be able to relate well with humans and re-adapt to being pets.
Adult feral cats are returned to the areas of the community they consider home.
Cats that have been away from people for a long time aren’t likely to readjust to living as house pets. They will fare better if they are returned to a feral existence in good health, however.
We Care focuses on getting ferals not only spayed or neutered but vaccinated and healthy before returning them to the outdoors. Feral cats healthy enough to undergo spaying or neutering are returned to their neighborhood without producing more offspring that end up leading similarly hard-scrabble, illness-prone lives. Management of the feral cats is the group’s emphasis.
Keeping them healthy and eliminating their ability to reproduce not only makes them better behaving neighbors but is less costly than euthanasia, according to We Care’s website.
The group also trains people how to safely and effectively trap stray and feral cats so these animal can be provided with medical care.
Management of feral cats by trapping, vaccinating, neutering and returning them to their community is endorsed by the Humane Society of the United States and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Humans monitor the ferals to see how they are faring and will remove those cats that seem potentially harmful to the others around them.
Stray cats — those abandoned or lost by their human owners that end up living outdoors and on their own — are cats that were socialized to be around humans.
When strays no longer can tolerate being around humans is when they are considered completely feral. There are cats born feral that have spent their entire lives living without significant human interaction, too.
Stray and feral offspring born from independent cats can be socialized to live with humans as pets if they are found as kittens, however.
All are the same species: domestic cats.
Cats mature and healthy enough will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Medical screenings and care for health problems discovered by the veterinary students quickly fills up their weekend.
On Sunday, the students were going to have to remove a cat’s eye because it was too diseased to save, Allison said.
The Aquarius Casino Resort provides free lodging for the care providers during their visits. We Care provides them with meals, too.
We Care is accepting donations to help make it easier for the Midwestern veterinary students to continue coming to the area and offering spay-and-neuter clinics. Because demand around the state for the mobile clinic has increased, We Care is raising money to pay for a location where the students can operate and provide care to the cats. Supplies and equipment also need to be purchased.
Contact the group at 928-362-2733 or WeCareForAnimals@gmail.com to donate money for a cat care facility. Go to www.WeCareForAnimals.org to learn more about what the group does.
