BULLHEAD CITY — VFW District 8 of Arizona is conducting a non-perishable food and water drive for fellow Arizonans on the Navajo Nation.
During the pandemic, Navajo Nation has had the highest per capita ratio for COVID-19 in the U.S.
Items will be collected at VFW Post 10005 in Bullhead City on Friday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.
For information, contact VFW Post 10005, 1611 E Marble Canyon Drive, or call 928-758-7808.
