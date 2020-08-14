BULLHEAD CITY — The VFW Post 10005, 1611 Marble Canyon Drive in Bullhead City, will be reopening on Sunday.
Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
All members and signed-in guests are welcome. Breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
Face coverings must be worn. Identifications will be checked at the door and all guests must be signed in. Social distancing will be enforced.
