BULLHEAD CITY — John Pence, the nephew of Vice President Mike Pence and head of Latinos for Trump, stopped by the Bullhead City GOP offices on Monday afternoon to offer praise and thanks to the many volunteers who have put in tremendous effort in getting out the word for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
Pence was greeted by a full house of GOP volunteers, party officials from Mohave County and Republican voters from Bullhead City to hear what he had to say. Much of what young Pence spoke of was first and foremost the need to keep at it and no matter how it appears in polls or on television, that the fight is not over until after the election. The need to keep on campaigning is of the greatest importance to seeing the campaign through to victory, he said.
During Pence’s speech, the office phone rang and, without skipping a beat he answered it, fielding the question of the caller which was where to go vote. Pence informed them that on Oct. 7, when early voting starts, citizens can simply go to the Mohave County Library located across Hancock from the GOP office and cast their vote.
Pence urged the room full of supporters to vote early and get some numbers going out there in this topsy-turvy election cycle.
Pence went on to thank the many volunteers for the Mohave County GOP who have stepped up above and beyond the call of duty. He pointed out that in one week’s time those volunteers knocked
on 13,000 doors and made 286,000 calls in support of re-electing the president. No small feat for anyone. He said that Trump knows where Mohave County stands in a state he won in the 2016 election and expects to win again. He ended by stating, “The work by Mohave County is exemplary.”
After fielding a couple more office calls during which the callers never knew they were speaking with the vice president’s nephew, it was off to Lake Havasu City and another meet and greet with supporters in that city. Pence’s overall message was not lost on those who stopped by Monday when he stated that this election is for freedom, and that in the last four years the Republican Party has shown that it is the “party for freedom,” but that until the election is won, nobody should take anything for granted or slow down their pace in these last few weeks before the election on Nov. 3.drop=10989,body,undefined
(0) comments
