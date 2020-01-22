KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the victim of a single-vehicle traffic fatality about 22 miles east of Kingman.
DPS said Shauna Delguidice, 40, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was the driver and sole occupant of the 2016 Ford-350 involved in the Interstate 40 rollover reported at 6:26 a.m.
“The collision occurred for an unknown reason when the vehicle drifted to the shoulder, at which point the vehicle rolled over and resulted in the ejection of the driver,” a DPS news release said.
The accident investigation continues.
