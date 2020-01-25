KINGMAN — Authorities have identified the victims and provided more details of a head-on collision that claimed the lives of a woman and her daughter in Lake Havasu City last Sunday.
Dead at the scene of the 3:25 p.m. two-vehicle collision on State Route 95 at Fall Springs Wash were Maria Ramirez-Rangle, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter, both of Lake Havasu City.
Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray said Ramirez-Rangle was driving an Infinity SUV northbound when a southbound Range Rover SUV crossed the center line, causing the collision.
He said other passengers in the Infinity, an adult male and children 5 and 14 years of age, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals.
Police did not identify the 28-year-old male from Alaska who is suspected of being at fault for the crash.
“The driver and only occupant of the Range Rover was called in as an erratic driver to the Department of Public Safety prior to the fatal accident,” a news release said. “He was also involved in a minor accident where he sideswiped another car traveling southbound near Jacob Row just before being involved in the fatal accident.”
Gray said the accident investigation continues.
