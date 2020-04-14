KINGMAN — Three co-workers who were seriously injured during a lunch-hour brawl at a Kingman restaurant are expected to survive, according to deputy police chief Rusty Cooper. He said investigation continues but that no motive is yet known for the violence that erupted inside the Sakura Sushi and Grill at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers arriving at the business at 3505 Stockton Hill Road discovered that two men already had been taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries while a third employee, a 69-year male suspect, remained inside with life-threatening injuries to his neck.
“The investigation determined that one employee (the suspect) had attacked two other employees,” Cooper said. “The suspect employee is reported to have thrown hot oil on one employee and attacked the other with a knife.”
Cooper said investigators believe the instigator used the knife to cut his own throat. “The reason for the attack is unknown at this time,” Cooper said.
The suspect and one of his victims are being treated at a Las Vegas hospital while the other victim remained at KRMC.
