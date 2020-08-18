NEW YORK (AP) — Preliminary estimates show television viewership for the the Democrats’ virtual convention was sharply down compared to the opening of Hillary Clinton’s nominating party four years ago.
An estimated 19.7 million people watched coverage between 10 and 11 p.m. on about 10 different television networks, the Nielsen company said. Four years ago, opening night drew just under 26 million viewers.
The event, a two-hour video by the Democrats that combined speeches from Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders, and taped testimonials from different Americans, contrasted with the traditional conventions that bring delegates together.
Broadcast networks were hit hardest by the changed format. NBC’s telecast drew 2.28 million viewers, down from 4.29 million four years ago, Nielsen said. ABC reached 2.44 million people on Monday, compared to 4.13 million.
Veteran television producer Don Mischer said the convention’s first night suffered from the lack of a live audience.
